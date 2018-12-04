Warriors' Stephen Curry: Shoots down Hawks

Curry scored 30 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Monday's 128-111 win over the Hawks.

While his shooting has been right on the money since returning from his groin injury -- he's poured in 57 points and gone 9-for-19 from three-point range in the last two games -- Curry's only grabbed five assists in that time, although the rest of the Warriors had no trouble making their own shots Monday against the woeful Hawks defense. The 30-year-old's distribution numbers have been trending down in recent years anyway, a decline that accelerated once Kevin Durant came to town, but look for Curry to pick up the pace in that category soon enough.