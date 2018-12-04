Warriors' Stephen Curry: Shoots down Hawks
Curry scored 30 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Monday's 128-111 win over the Hawks.
While his shooting has been right on the money since returning from his groin injury -- he's poured in 57 points and gone 9-for-19 from three-point range in the last two games -- Curry's only grabbed five assists in that time, although the rest of the Warriors had no trouble making their own shots Monday against the woeful Hawks defense. The 30-year-old's distribution numbers have been trending down in recent years anyway, a decline that accelerated once Kevin Durant came to town, but look for Curry to pick up the pace in that category soon enough.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 27 in return to lineup•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: No minutes restriction•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Saturday vs. Detroit•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Takes part in closed-doors scrimmage•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to practice next week•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.