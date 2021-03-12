Curry had 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 loss to the Clippers.
After a week filled with personal highlights, Curry came crashing back to earth as the Warriors were thumped by the Clippers. He simply couldn't find his range and with very little support from his teammates, there was nothing he could do to stop the onslaught. Curry was very animated during a timeout and appeared to be urging his fellow combatants to show some pride. While it was a night to forget, perhaps this show of emotion will be enough to get the team heading in the right direction once again.
