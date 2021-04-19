Coach Steve Kerr said Curry (ankle) is expected to play Monday against the Sixers, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 33-year-old was considered questionable after picking up the left ankle injury during Saturday's loss to Boston, but it appears the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Monday. Curry played through the injury to put up 47 points against the Celtics, so he shouldn't face any limitations if officially cleared to play.
