Curry (lower leg) will not take the floor before the All-Star break, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane in addition to a contusion to his lower left leg earlier this week, leading to the assumption he would miss a healthy chunk of time. While the team was unwilling to put a timetable on the superstar point guard earlier this week, it's now willing to concede that Curry will sit through the All-Star break, at which point he will be re-evaluated. Based on the new timetable, Curry's next opportunity to rejoin the action arrives Feb. 23 against the Lakers, though it's a back-to-back set, so it would be surprising if the coaching staff didn't give him an extra night if he's ready to return, which would align Feb. 24 versus the Rockets as the return date.