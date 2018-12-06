Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sinks Cavs with nine threes
Curry scored 42 points (11-20 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-105 win over the Cavaliers.
It was his best scoring performance since he lit up the Wizards for 51 points and 11 three-pointers in late October. Curry is fully recovered from the groin injury that cost him 11 games in November, but he's face a tougher perimeter defense Friday when Golden State wraps up its current road trip in Milwaukee.
