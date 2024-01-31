Curry logged 37 points (12-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 victory over Philadelphia.

Curry stood out as his usual sharpshooting self in the win, drilling long balls with abandon alongside four starters who were providing the kind of support needed for a winning formula. The Sixers were flummoxed by Jonathan Kuminga and Curry patiently waited his turn lurking on the perimeter, delivering downtown daggers at all the right moments. The All-Star has enjoyed an insane three-game run, averaging 38.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.