Curry logged 30 points (10-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Kings.

Curry drew the start at point guard and was dialed in from deep. The Warriors plan to roll with Chris Paul and Curry in the backcourt, with Curry taking on more of an off-guard role in certain sets. While the team will be at a height disadvantage against most opponents, the tandem of Curry and Paul will be interesting to watch. especially considering the possibility of Paul taking a seat for back-to-back games.