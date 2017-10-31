Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sinks seven threes in Monday's win
Curry scored 31 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 141-113 win over the Clippers.
The 29-year-old was in MVP form, setting a season high in made threes and topping 30 points for just the third time in eight games to kick off the campaign. Curry and the Warriors are starting to find their rhythm on offense, but they'll get a tough test Thursday on the road against the Spurs.
