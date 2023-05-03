Curry registered 27 points (10-24 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Curry was sharp from deep, but he struggled inside the arc, likely due to the presence of Anthony Davis. The point guard's 27 points, 14 of which game in the final frame, were a team high, but it wasn't enough to propel the Warriors back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. Golden State has lost home-court advantage and is in danger of going down 2-0 for a second straight series, so Curry is expected to be aggressive early and often during Thursday's Game 2, though the Warriors will likely need more production from the supporting cast if they hope to win one at home before the series shifts to Los Angeles.