Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sits out shootaround, still uncertain for Monday

Curry (thigh) sat out the Warriors' morning shootaround to receive treatment, but remains questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Curry suffered a bruised right thigh during Saturday's game against the 76ers and continues to deal with some lingering discomfort. The fact that he didn't go through morning shootaround Monday is concerning and the Warriors also recalled Quinn Cook from the G-League, which could be another indicator that the Warriors are preparing to be without Curry. Still, coach Steve Kerr has yet to rule his star point guard out and there's certainly a chance he shows some improvement prior to tip off. Look for him to test out the injury during pregame warmups before a decision is made.