Warriors' Stephen Curry: Slips during shootaround, status unclear Wednesday
Curry slipped at the end of morning shootaround and his status for Wednesday's game against the Clippers is not clear, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Logan Murdock of the Mercury News notes that, from his vantage point, Curry slipped on a wet spot during a shooting workout. He chatted with the trainer he was with before quickly ending the workout and heading to the training room. Curry, until more information emerges, should be considered questionable for the contest. If he's held out, Shaun Livington, Patrick McCaw and Quinn Cook could all see extended run.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Game-high scoring total in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 45 points in victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start