Warriors' Stephen Curry: Slips during shootaround, status unclear Wednesday

Curry slipped at the end of morning shootaround and his status for Wednesday's game against the Clippers is not clear, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Logan Murdock of the Mercury News notes that, from his vantage point, Curry slipped on a wet spot during a shooting workout. He chatted with the trainer he was with before quickly ending the workout and heading to the training room. Curry, until more information emerges, should be considered questionable for the contest. If he's held out, Shaun Livington, Patrick McCaw and Quinn Cook could all see extended run.