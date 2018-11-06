Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sluggish in first half of win
Curry generated 19 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 117-101 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.
Curry was just 1-for-7 from the field in the first quarter before draining his remaining 10 attempts at a 50.0 percent clip the rest of the way. The 30-year-old sharpshooter also capped off a pivotal third quarter for the Warriors with a rare block of on Wayne Selden, and he managed to hit the 50.0 percent mark from three-point range for the seventh time in the first 11 games. Despite posting under 20 points for the first time this season Monday, Curry is off to a phenomenal start that includes career-best averages of 31.3 points and a 52.5 shooting percentage, including 50.8 percent from long distance.
