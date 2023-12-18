Curry had seven points (2-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 win over Portland.

Curry is typically Golden State's most dependable scoring option, but he failed to get anything going in the narrow win. He failed to record a three-pointer, snapping a massive 268-game streak for the all-time three-point leader. Curry is also the owner of the second-longest three-point streak (157 games), so fantasy managers should obviously view this game as a blip on the radar.