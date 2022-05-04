Curry ended Tuesday's 106-101 loss to the Grizzlies with 27 points (11-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes.

Curry recorded a decent total despite a below-average showing beyond the arc, converting only three three-pointers on 11 attempts. He came just a few rebounds and assists shy of a triple-double, and with his foot injury behind him, he'll continue to log at least 35 minutes per game moving forward.