Curry ended Tuesday's 106-101 loss to the Grizzlies with 27 points (11-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes.
Curry recorded a decent total despite a below-average showing beyond the arc, converting only three three-pointers on 11 attempts. He came just a few rebounds and assists shy of a triple-double, and with his foot injury behind him, he'll continue to log at least 35 minutes per game moving forward.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 24 in Game 1 victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team to series-clinching win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will start Game 5•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to start Game 5•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 33 in 37 minutes off bench•