Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid all-around effort in Game 5 loss

Curry delivered 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 41 minutes during Golden State's 98-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series Thursday.

Curry flipped the script a bit from a shooting perspective as compared to the last two games, when he'd found success from behind the arc but struggled from in front of it. The reverse was mostly true Thursday, as the nine-year veteran was a blistering 6-for-9 from two-point range. After opening the series by scoring in the teens over the first pair of contests, Curry has scored between 22 and 35 points in Games 3-5. He'll look to make pivotal contributions again in Saturday's critical Game 6 on his home floor.