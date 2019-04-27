Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid complementary effort in win

Curry delivered 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during the Warriors' 129-110 win over the Clippers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Curry once again played second fiddle to Kevin Durant, but he was encouragingly sharp from the field for the second straight game. The All-Star point guard enjoyed a strong series overall save for an outlier 12-point performance in Game 4, as he posted at least 21 points in the other five contests while shooting better than 57.0 percent in three of them. Curry will look to keep his momentum going in the semifinal-round series versus the Rockets, against which he averaged 28.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal across three games during the regular season.