Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid effort despite limited minutes

Curry ended with 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 137-90 victory over the Hornets.

This game was over by halftime meaning a number of the starters saw reduced minutes. However, Curry still managed to contribute across the board, scoring a game-high 25 points on just 8-of-14 shooting. With Denver losing to the Wizards, the Warriors have edged ahead in the race for the number one seed. They will face the Nuggets on Tuesday in a game that could determine the outcome and hence, whether the Warriors will rest players down the stretch.