Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid in return to action

Curry (personal) supplied 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during the Warriors' 117-109 preseason loss to the Suns.

Curry returned to action after missing last Friday's preseason tilt against the Kings for personal reasons. The perennial All-Star already appears to be in regular-season form -- through two preseason games, he's drained 15 of 25 shots from the field, including eight of 17 from behind the arc.