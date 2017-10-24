Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid outing despite being cold from three
Curry collected 29 points (7-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 13-13 FT), eight assists, four steals and two rebounds across 31 minutes during Monday's 133-103 win over the Mavericks.
Monday was an atypical outing for Curry. He scored 29 points despite being ice cold from three. He also collected an impressive four steals but committed six turnovers. It seems unlikely he'll have another game like this soon, but fantasy owners will certainly live with the overall effort.
