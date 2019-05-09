Warriors' Stephen Curry: Somewhat improves in Game 5 victory

Curry produced 25 points (9-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 victory over Houston.

Curry came to life late in Game 5, helping the Warriors to a hard-fought five-point victory over the Rockets. Curry continues to struggle from the three-point line, managing just 3-of-11 from that range during the win. Kevin Durant (calf) is a chance to miss at least Game 6 and if that is the case, Curry is going to have to increase his overall production. Perhaps the extra pressure will bring out the best in Curry who is yet to put any sort of stamp on these playoffs.