Curry recorded 38 points (13-24 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, three steals and two rebounds in a 115-105 home win Friday against the Clippers.

Curry's performance in the third quarter helped reduce an 18-point Clippers lead. He scored 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) across eight minutes to cut their advantage by 12. His teammates then established a stable lead in the fourth quarter, eventually confirming Golden State's fifth win this season.