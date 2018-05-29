Warriors' Stephen Curry: Spectacular in Game Seven victory
Curry contributed 27 points (10-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt), 10 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and one block in 44 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over Houston.
Curry came alive in the second half after a somewhat slow start to the game, scoring at will against some good defense from the Rockets. He came within one rebound of recording a triple-double in what can only be described as his best performance of the post-season so far. This does not bode well for the Cavaliers who will now face the Warriors for the fourth consecutive season in the Finals. Curry will once again look to assert his dominance as the Warriors push for their third title in the last four years.
