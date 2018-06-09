Warriors' Stephen Curry: Splendiferous in Game Four thumping
Curry finished with 37 points (12-27 FG, 7-15 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-85 victory over the Cavaliers.
Curry bounced back after going missing in Game Three of the series, lighting the Cavaliers up from the opening tip, eventually finishing with 37 points including seven triples. He made a late claim for the Finals MVP award but fell just short of his teammate, Kevin Durant. After what has been a somewhat injury-plagued season, Curry will come into next season with a clean bill of health and will certainly be looking to exceed the number of games played as the team make a push for a fourth championship in five seasons.
