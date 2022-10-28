Curry amassed 33 points (13-22 FG, 7-14 3Pt), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 victory over Miami.

Curry was coming off his lowest scoring mark of the campaign with 21 points against the Suns, but he bounced back admirably here with his fourth 30-point game of the season. The star point guard has opened the campaign on a sizzling note, averaging 30.8 points per game, draining at least four three-pointers in each game and shooting 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.