Curry will start at point guard during Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports reports.
After starting alongside Chris Paul in his last two preseason appearances, Curry will regain point guard duties Wednesday with Paul coming off the bench. Curry, along with the rest of Golden State's starters, are expected to see around 30 minutes in the contest.
