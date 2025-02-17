Curry will start for Shaq's OGs against Candace's Rising Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, per the NBA broadcast.
It's Curry's 11th appearance at the All-Star Game, and he will once again serve as a starter. Since the beginning of January, Curry has averaged 25.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds over 33.5 minutes per game.
