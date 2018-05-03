Warriors' Stephen Curry: Starting Game 3 vs. Pelicans
Curry will return to the starting lineup at point guard for Game 3 against the Pelicans on Friday, Kyle Boone of CBS Sports reports.
After a 16-game absence due to a knee injury, Curry made his highly anticipated return to the lineup in Game 2 on Tuesday, though coach Steve Kerr opted to bring him off the bench. That didn't stop Curry from making an immediate impact, as he ultimately went off for 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 27 minutes. After coming out of that contest without any issues, the Warriors feel comfortable getting Curry back into the starting five and it seems likely he'll be able to play his full workload of 30-plus minutes. As a result, Andre Iguodala will likely head back to bench role.
