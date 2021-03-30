Curry (lower body) is starting Monday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
As expected, Curry will be ready to roll for Monday's matchup. This marks the star point guard's first action since March 17 against Houston.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: 'Trending' toward playing Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Could return Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out another week•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out again Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Remains out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Friday, doubtful Saturday•