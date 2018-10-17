Warriors' Stephen Curry: Starts season off hot
Curry supplied 32 points (11-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.
Fresh off he and his teammates receiving their championship rings pregame, Curry turned in a championship-worthy performance. The perennial All-Star's shot appeared to be in midseason form, especially from distance, as he drained a game-high five three-pointers. Curry was also unusually active as a distributor, as his nine dimes were tops among both clubs and represented an uptick from his usual production in that area. To no one's surprise, Curry should be among the elite in scoring categories once again this season as the Warriors chase yet another NBA title.
