Curry supplied 38 points (11-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Curry had a fantastic game, but the Warriors are terribly deficient in providing support for their All-Star. Only three other players scored in double-digits, and the rest of the starting lineup scored only 33 points. Curry's fantasy value is sky-high, but his supporting cast is failing to impress.