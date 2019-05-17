Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stellar in Game 2 comeback
Curry totaled 37 points (11-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes during the Warriors' 114-111 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.
As good as Curry was in Game 1, the perennial All-Star one-upped himself in Game 2. Curry scored an additional point, recorded two additional rebounds and upped his assist total by one as well as compared to the opening installment of the series Tuesday. Curry's contributions were particularly valuable to open the second half, when he jump-started the Warriors by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. With an average of 36.5 points on 51.1 percent shooting through the first two games of the series, Curry will look to keep up his MVP-caliber numbers during Game 3 in Portland on Saturday.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Vintage performance in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Late-game heroics in stirring win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Turns in 25 points in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Perimeter game continues to baffle•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Offensive struggles continue in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 points despite injury•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...