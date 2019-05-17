Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stellar in Game 2 comeback

Curry totaled 37 points (11-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes during the Warriors' 114-111 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.

As good as Curry was in Game 1, the perennial All-Star one-upped himself in Game 2. Curry scored an additional point, recorded two additional rebounds and upped his assist total by one as well as compared to the opening installment of the series Tuesday. Curry's contributions were particularly valuable to open the second half, when he jump-started the Warriors by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. With an average of 36.5 points on 51.1 percent shooting through the first two games of the series, Curry will look to keep up his MVP-caliber numbers during Game 3 in Portland on Saturday.