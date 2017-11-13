Warriors' Stephen Curry: Still questionable but unlikely to play Monday

Curry (thigh) remains questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, but he's not expected to play, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry did not take part in shootaround morning, and the team also recalled Quinn Cook from the G-League, so reading between the lines, the Warriors appear to be preparing to be without Curry for Monday's contest. The two-time MVP sustained a thigh bruise during Saturday's win over the 76ers, and with two days off before Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, there's little reason to expect Curry to play through discomfort. An official call on Curry's status should come later in the afternoon, but as of now expect Shaun Livingston to replace him in the starting five.