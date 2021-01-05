Curry totaled 30 points (9-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in Monday's win over Sacramento.

Curry didn't get even halfway to the career-high 62 points he scored Sunday against Portland, but he nonetheless posted the highest point total of any player on the court and drained five more three-pointers while making half of his overall field-goal attempts. The sharpshooter also set a season high with nine boards and contributed eight dimes to fall just shy of a a triple-double. Coming off a hand injury that limited him to just five games last season, Curry has shown little rust in his age-32 campaign, averaging 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.4 three-pointers per contest.