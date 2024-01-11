Curry recorded 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 141-105 loss to New Orleans.
The Warriors have been blown out in each of their past two games, and Curry has surprisingly been a major reason for the tailspin. He's averaged just 12.0 points on 22.2 percent shooting over the pair of contests, going an uncharacteristic 3-for-17 from three-point range. Of course, Curry is too talented to remain in a shooting slump for a prolonged period of time, and he's at least been able to contribute as a distributor during the rough stretch, tallying six assists in each of the two games.
