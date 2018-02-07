Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from distance in loss

Curry contributed 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 loss to the Thunder.

Curry's night wasn't a wash-out by any means, but he did struggle considerably from behind the arc, leading to his lowest scoring total of the first three games of February. The All-Star guard has shot Tuesday's 42.9 percent or less in three of the past four contests, and he's been particularly off from distance during that stretch. Factoring in his 22.2 percent tally from three-point range against the Thunder, Curry is shooting just 28.9 percent (11-for-38) from long distance over that span. He and the Warriors will look to snap out of their current funk against the Mavericks on Thursday.