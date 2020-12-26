Curry finished with 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-10 3PT, 5-5 FT), six assists and four rebounds in Friday's loss to the Bucks.

It was another lopsided result for the Warriors, who were blown out by the Nets on opening night Tuesday. Curry's 19 points were enough to lead the Warriors, but he hit just two of his 10 attempts from downtown and was a minus-24 in 29 minutes.The eventual return of Draymond Green (foot) should provide a boost, but the Warriors are off to a rather concerning start.