Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles in first preseason game
Curry scored 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) in Saturday's preseason loss to the Nuggets.
All four of the Warriors' stars struggled Saturday, combining to go just 1-of-19 from beyond the arc. Curry was responsible for the lone make, and he added four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes. The Warriors are off until Thursday, when they'll play the first of two games against the Timberwolves in China.
