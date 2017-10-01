Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles in first preseason game

Curry scored 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) in Saturday's preseason loss to the Nuggets.

All four of the Warriors' stars struggled Saturday, combining to go just 1-of-19 from beyond the arc. Curry was responsible for the lone make, and he added four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes. The Warriors are off until Thursday, when they'll play the first of two games against the Timberwolves in China.