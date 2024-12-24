Curry finished with 10 points (2-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Pacers.

Curry was coming off a 31-point effort in a win over the Timberwolves on Saturday, but he couldn't build off that performance. He's scored 10 or fewer points in two of his last three games while shooting a meager 29.3 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from three in that span. Curry will aim to get back on track in a Christmas matchup against the Lakers on Wednesday.