Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles in Thursday's loss

Curry provided nine points (3-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 31 minutes during a 92-88 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

In his return from a one-game absence (thigh), Curry had by far his worst offensive game of the season as he struggled to get anything going against the defensive-minded Celtics. The struggle was in part due to the fact that he was hampered by foul trouble, as he sat for a large chunk of the third quarter. On the positive side, the four steals did match a season high.