Curry registered four points (2-13 FG, 0-9 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 17 minutes during Sunday's 140-88 loss to Boston.

Curry entered Sunday's contest questionable with a knee injury, but took the court and had an off night while struggling from the field. Curry connected on just two shots, failing to make any of his three-point attempts, to finish with a season-low mark in scoring. Curry has failed to reach double figures in scoring just four times this season, not connecting on a three in three outings.