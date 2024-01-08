Curry totaled nine points (2-14 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and six assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to the Raptors.

Curry snapped a streak of 268 games with a made three-pointer during a win over Portland on Dec. 17, and he couldn't get any shots to fall from beyond the arc during Sunday's blowout loss. Although he posted a lackluster stat line Sunday, he's been one of Golden State's most reliable scorers and has averaged 24.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game.