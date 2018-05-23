Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles with shot in Game 4 loss

Curry managed 28 points (10-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Golden State's 95-92 loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.

Curry was sharp from in distance, but he had trouble getting his shot to fall consistently overall, save for an impressive third quarter during which he scored 11 consecutive points and compiled 17 in total. The All-Star guard has now shot under 40.0 percent in two of the first four games of the series, although he's compiled his two best scoring totals in the last pair of contests. With the series now having reached a pivotal stage, Curry will look to up his efficiency in Thursday's critical Game 5.