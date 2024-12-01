Curry closed with 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to Phoenix.

Curry was cleared shortly before the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, as he had been dealing with a knee injury, but he still found a way to lead the Warriors in scoring. That said, he struggled in the efficiency department, shooting just 30 percent from deep and struggling to get into any sort of rhythm all game long. Even in games where he's struggling, Curry finds a way to make an impact, and he's scored at least 20 points in four of his last six appearances.