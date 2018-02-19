Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles with shot in loss
Curry collected 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 148-145 loss to Team LeBron in the All-Star game.
Curry failed to impress as team captain in Sunday's All-Star loss to Team LeBron. Curry along with James Harden (12 points on 5-of-19 shooting) both struggled with their shots as they blew a lead late in the game. The change in the team selection process appears to have breathed new life into the format, ensuring the games will be hotly contested in the coming years. Poor shooting aside, Curry is still going to be flirting with top three value as the Warriors look to stave off the Rocket to secure the number one seed in the Western Conference.
