Curry totaled 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds and eight assists in a win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Curry's point total was his third lowest of the campaign, though he looked to be on his way to a far worse showing after being held scoreless for the first 23 minutes of the contest. However, he picked things up with 12 third-quarter points -- all on three-pointers -- to salvage a respectable stat line. The output was a far cry from Curry's previous contest against Minnesota just two days earlier, when he scored 36 points and drained seven of 12 shots from beyond the arc.