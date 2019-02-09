Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stuck in shooting lull
Curry finished with 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes Friday in the Warriors' 117-107 win over the Suns.
Curry has been on a downswing over the past three games, averaging just 17.7 points, 5.3 boards and 5.3 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and hitting only eight of 25 three-point tries (32 percent). It's probably only a brief slump that Curry will bust out of in a big way in the near future, so fantasy managers shouldn't look to move the two-time MVP in a trade at anything less than full value.
