Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stuffs stat line in close game
Curry provided 35 points (11-23 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 130-125 win over the Kings.
Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had to pull this game out in the final minutes after displaying a lack of focus int on the offensive end of the ball in the first half. Curry led the trio's charge and recovered nicely from his lackluster showing against the Raptors on Wednesday.
