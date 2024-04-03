Curry finished with 13 points (5-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-100 win over Dallas.

Curry struggled from the field despite looking sharp from deep, but his shooting woes were somewhat erased by his contributions across other categories, as he ended three rebounds and three assists away from a triple-double. Curry is expected to bounce back from a scoring perspective when the Warriors take on the Rockets on Thursday in what's a must-win for both teams in the playoff race.