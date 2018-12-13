Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stymied in home loss

Curry provided 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 113-93 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Curry was done in by a combination of suffocating backcourt defense on the part of the Raptors and his own frequent misfires. The normally sharp marksman's scoring total equaled a season low, while his 25 percent success rate from both in front of the arc and three-point range were also his worst marks on the campaign. The performance was clearly an outlier for Curry, who'd been blistering hot since returning from an extended absence due to a groin injury (between 20 and 42 points in five straight games prior to Wednesday). He'll look to bounce right back to his usual levels of production against the Kings on Friday night.