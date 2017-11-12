Warriors' Stephen Curry: Suffers bruised quad Saturday

Curry suffered a bruised quad during Saturday's game against the 76ers, which caused him to briefly go to the locker room, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports. He returned to the game, however, and finished with 22 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes.

For now, it's unclear if the injury will hamper his ability to go through practice Sunday or play in Monday's game against the Magic. The injury doesn't seem too severe, however, as he was able to return to Saturday's game and put on a quality performance.